WIN: Developer Proposing E. Utica Apartments

Laurynthian Campus Properties is proposing 36 apartments in a trio of long-vacant buildings along E. Utica Street. The firm is working with TRM Architect on the project that would encompass 36, 44 and 50 E. Utica near Main Street. The buildings were the subject of a Painting for Preservation event in May 2013.
Plans call for 12 apartments in each of the three buildings. Besides renovations, minimal exterior changes are planned. Parking for 33 cars would be created in the rear yards and front yard landscaping would be upgraded and tied together along the E. Utica frontage.
Several variances are needed: exceeding the allowed residential density; an accessory use in the front yard; no screening for rooftop mechanicals; parking lot buffering; and parking lot landscaping. The Zoning Board of Appeals will consider the project at its meeting next Wednesday.
Painting for Preservation was an artists’ initiative aimed at creating a community of artists vested in the urban landscape and producing artwork and events related to specific locations as a means of raising awareness, particularly of historic properties that were at risk of being lost.