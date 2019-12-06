Uniland Drops Plans for Wonder Falls Project

Plans for a game-changing project in the Falls have fallen through. Uniland Development was selected in 2014 to transform the vacant portions of the Rainbow Centre Mall into the “Wonder Falls” Resort, an estimated $150 million new complex featuring a hotel tower with world-class amenities, restaurants and entertainment facilities including a waterpark, and various other retail and food and beverage venues.

“It’s project economics,” said Uniland Vice President Michael Montante. “We pushed through many roadblocks over the years but, in the end, the project simply cannot be sustainable given the required costs.”

Since being named designated developer of the Mall by USA Niagara Development Corporation (USAN), the local arm of Empire State Development (ESD), Uniland has spent countless resources performing due diligence including site analysis, market studies, design schematics, meeting with potential operators, and refining the resort’s scope to create a project that is successful for all stakeholders.

With eight million tourists traveling to Niagara Falls each year, the resort was designed to encourage visitors to extend their stay in the City and extend the tourism period of Niagara Falls to a year-round destination.

The State pledged Buffalo Billion taxpayer-based funding to assist with the capital costs of Wonder Falls. However, a change last year in a tax law subjects the State’s assistance to federal income tax significantly reduced the funds available to support the project. Both Uniland and ESD attempted to mitigate the significant negative effect to the project’s bottom line to no avail.

“The project team and I are disappointed that the years we spent developing and championing this project will not result in Wonder Falls coming to life,” said Montante. “We have consistently maintained that we are responsible stewards of public funds. In this case, the economics do not make sense and the prudent and proper decision was to end the process. As forces such as political policies and economic conditions shifted, so did the viability of the concept.”

Kellena Kane, Uniland’s Director of Development, lead the Wonder Falls concept and planning team. “It’s always difficult when projects we believe in and work so diligently on don’t come to fruition. Because this one was announced with such fan-fare and involved the potential investment of taxpayer dollars, we understand that the public will also feel let down,” Kane said.

ESD confirmed that State funds are still allocated for the Mall’s redevelopment and it will pursue a public sector improvement project instead.