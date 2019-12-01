This Week in Litter – Tagged, you’re it!

In order to combat the litter problem, we have to get inventive and creative. In a recent The Telegraph article, farmers are calling upon fast food restaurants such as McDonalds to print the license plates of customers’ cars on their bags of food.
Now, how ingenious is that?
At the same point, it’s very sad that we have to continue to address these matters in this day and age, when one of the first things taught in school should be not to litter. Being a good citizen starts with the basics – caring for others, including one’s host planet.
Now, if you’re thinking that it would be easy enough to rub out the identification, the plan would be to also print a UV tag that gives the perpetrators away. Add to that, a hefty fine, and then collect the bags and drop them off to the local police station, and it’s a safe bet that the problem would be solved pretty quick.
This type of fast food litter scourge is a problem all over the world, in cities, and in the country. Hopefully these farmers can get some sort of identification policy enacted, because at the end of the day, it’s the arrival of fast food culture that has partially led to the litter problem in the first place.
Photo by Andrew Herashchenko