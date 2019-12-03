The Terrace adds year round enclosed patio seating, just in time for… Cookie Fest!

It was only a matter of time before the trio of operators at The Marcy Casino – Jason Davidson, Mike Shatzel, and Rocco Termini – came up with a creative solution to creating a year round dining destination. The answer? They have fully enclosed “the outdoor terrace” at the historic boathouse/casino, in order to provide customers with a brilliantly heated area with sensational views looking out over the The Lake and the Buffalo Historical Museum. Now guests visiting the bar and the restaurant can enjoy The Terrace at Delaware Park and a series of Private Events throughout the entire winter season. The enclosed patio doubles as a fantastic event space, playing off the rest of the building’s resources.

Before the addition of the enclosed patio, it was tough to take advantage of all of the building’s assets. Moving forward, there is ample seating for an additional 50 guests out in the enclosed dining area.

“With the wild popularity of Igloo dining at Tappo and Thin Man Brewery on Chandler, it is obvious that Buffalonians want to enjoy dining, drinking, and socializing while embracing an outdoor winter vibe,” said partner, Rocco Termini. “We’re expecting the same excitement for the new Patio at the Terrace with its incredible winter views.”

Not only will there be cozy dining options available, events such as Live Jazz on weekends and Jazz Brunch on Sundays will get an even bigger boost.

“All summer long Buffalonians and visitors pack our patio for great food, cocktails, and of course amazing views,” added managing partner Jason Davidson. “My favorite views are the autumn foliage and fresh wintertime snow falls on the tree line. We are thrilled to now offer comfortable dinning on The Terrace year-round.”

In order to kick things off the right way, the partners at The Terrace have announced that the second annual Holiday Cookie Fest will be held on Saturday, December 14, from 11am to 3pm. The event is for all ages, from young kids to the cookie monsters in all of us.

“We promise to have more than a few of your favorite things at Cookie Fest, including hot chocolate, spiked hot chocolate, Irish Coffee, Tom & Jerrys, Santa and Mrs. Claus, a Snow People contest, holiday jazz, face painting, sledding, a soup bar, and of course lots and lots of delicious cookies!” – The Cookies @ The Terrace

Cookie Fest II will also feature holiday themed sugary treats and baked treasures (sampling and selling) from the following local bakeries: Geno’s Bakery, Romeo & Juliette’s, Fairy Cakes, Pastries by Camille, Mundy’s Cakes, Ceramic’s Bakery, and Hempstead Kitchen

Last year was the inaugural year for Cookie Fest, which sold out quick. So be sure to get a move on, or you might miss this fantastic new wintertime adventure at The Terrace. The event is open to everyone:

Adults over 21 are $15 each – includes a Terrace Holiday Mug, $10 gift certificate, and a spiked hot chocolate or Irish Coffee

Kids and young adults under 21 are free

The Terrace at Delaware Park

Patio open now for the Holidays

Cookie Fest II is Saturday December 12th, from 11am to 3pm

Marcy Casino in Delaware Park; 199 Lincoln Parkway, Buffalo, NY 14217

Online tickets, info, reservations, and seasonal menu @ www.terracebuffalo.com

Phone: 716.886.0089