The Sports Lounge at Seneca Buffalo Creek Casino is officially open

Sports betting is big business in the US.

According to LegalSportsBetting.com, 60% of US residents identify as sports fans, and per Statista.com almost 50 percent of people 18 years and older in the United States have placed a bet on a sports event at least once in their life. Those numbers equate to US residents spending billions of dollars each year placing bets on sports games.

Las Vegas was once the acclaimed setting for sports gambling, and then there was, of course, the illegal gambling that took place just about everywhere (see history of sports betting in the US). Then came the internet, which was akin to the Wild West, and of course there are casinos.

 

Now, the Seneca Buffalo Creek Casino (Downtown Buffalo) is getting into the business of sports betting via their latest betting technology and a brand new sports lounge. Open seven days a week, The Sports Lounge at Seneca Buffalo Creek Casino offers up an accommodating place to bet on sporting events such as football, baseball, basketball, boxing, fighting, auto racing, rugby, soccer, and tennis. If it’s a big game or sporting event, chances are it’s bet-able at the Seneca Buffalo Creek Casino.

The Seneca Buffalo Creek Casino is known for a lot of things… and now it’s added another reason to pay a visit to Downtown Buffalo.

The Sports Lounge at Seneca Buffalo Creek Casino

1 Fulton St, Buffalo, NY 14204 | (877) 873-6322

Hours of Operation:

Monday – Friday • Noon – Midnight

Saturday & Sunday • 10 AM – Midnight

Sports Betting Kiosks Available 24/7

Photos courtesy Seneca Buffalo Creek Casino

