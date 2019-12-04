If you’ve ever witnessed workers building a house, then you know how difficult it is. But what if all you had to do to build a house was drink beer? Well, as bizarre as that notion sounds, it’s actually possible thanks to Habitat for Humanity Buffalo’s annual “The House Beer Built” campaign.

The annual campaign is broken down into two phases. The first sees beer lovers purchasing Craft Brew Tour cards – a booklet redeemable for one free drink at 32 participating local breweries, bars, and distilleries.

Not only does that equate to approximately a dollar per drink, it also gets people visiting new establishments that they might not typically frequent. And in the end, the funds raised through the effort go toward the restoration of a home for a local family in need.

Homeownership is a bid deal, but it’s out of reach for many families. Thankfully, Habitat for Humanity (H4H) does make some dreams come true. And what is especially unique about the H4H efforts is that the members of the family that will one day live in the house work alongside members of the brewing community to provide hands-on labor to construct the home. In fact, H4H is currently wrapping up construction of a house at 172 Hagen Street in Buffalo – the funds for the project were allocated from last year’s The House Beer Built campaign.

The cards can be purchased for $35 online at habitatbuffalo.org , from Habitat Buffalo’s ReStore locations at 1675 South Park Avenue and 501 Amherst Street in Buffalo, and at Transit Lanes in Williamsville. Cards are redeemable through December 31, 2020. The participating establishments are being coordinated by the Buffalo Niagara Brewers Association (BNBA).

The H4H effort doesn’t stop there. The second part of the campaign encompasses a beer-tasting event, Hammer & Ales, on March 26, 2020 at the Barrel Factory in Buffalo. This is where participating brewers, distillers, and bars will come together to offer up some of their respective drinks and food items to attendees. People interested in purchasing a ticket to the event can pay a visit to www.habitatbuffalo.org for further information.

“This campaign uniquely combines two things that Western New Yorkers love: giving back to the community and supporting local businesses,” said Stephanie Lawson, development and communications manager for Habitat Buffalo. “It has been incredible to see the community come together and get behind this event over the past few years. Our community’s continued support helps us fulfill our mission of bringing people together to build homes, communities, and hope.”