The Kicker: The Defense Delivers a Playoff Birth

This defense just keeps getting better and better every single week, and yesterday was no exception. Instead of the media highlighting the defense, for some unknown reason, they got swept up by some 3rd string QB in Pittsburgh nicknamed for his duck-calling ability. After last night, it was clear that the only ducks being called were the lame ones picked off out of the sky by the Bills secondary. Josh Allen did not have a perfect day by any stretch of the imagination, but once again, he came through in the 4th quarter when the game was on the line.

It was a battle of defenses for most of the evening, as turnovers played a key role in the outcome. I thought that Buffalo was the better team, and it just came down to their offense executing a few more plays than the Steelers. The play-calling was very conservative for the majority of the game, and my fear is that there is still not much trust in letting Allen throw the ball. The turning point in the game took place when the song “Renegade” was blasted throughout the stadium and the crowd was in a frenzy. Allen & Co threw caution to the wind, and that is when he executed a pass to John Brown down in Steelers territory. Shortly after that, he delivered the perfect strike to Tyler Kroft for the TD which ultimately was the difference in the game.

At 10-4, it looks as though the Bills are on a collision course towards the Houston Texans in Round 1 of the playoffs. It should be an interesting game on Saturday vs the Patriots, as the division title is still in play. Even if Buffalo does not ultimately take the division (but beats New England), they could still make the Patriots have to play for something in week 17. The pressure is off for right now so why not take the reins off of Allen and see what he can do in the air. If the Bills are to create some noise in the post-season, Allen and the passing game are going to have to take another step forward.