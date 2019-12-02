Squeaky Wheel – Highly visible crosswalks come to North Buffalo

Sometimes it’s important to be the squeaky wheel, especially when it comes to safety concerns. Take North Buffalo traffic intersections such as Hertel-Colvin, for example. For months, a number of neighbors have been asking for traffic calming measures, to make it easier for people to cross the street. It was North Buffalo resident Charlie Roberts who first brought the issue to my attention. As far back as April of 2017, Roberts has been calling out for traffic improvements, by stating that cars zip through wide intersections, creating hazardous situations for people simply trying to get across the street. Unfortunately, residents are forced to play Frogger as they attempt to navigate the expanses. But it looks like the City has stepped up and introduced initial traffic calming measures.
“It’s good news… we’re making progress in our efforts to improve the pedestrian safety in North Buffalo,” said Roberts. “On Thursday last week, bold, horizontal crosswalks were installed at Hertel-Colvin, Hertel-Parkside, Hertel-Starin, and Hertel-Parker — among other locations throughout the neighborhood. Hopefully this is the first step of many in the name of pedestrian safety. But it’s a step nonetheless.”
When asked about the street safety enhancements, Delaware District Councilmember Joel Feroleto said, “Hertel is a vibrant walkable street and I’m pleased the Department if Public Works made these intersections safer by adding highly visible crosswalks.”
Roberts believes that it was the voices of concerned citizens that brought about these initial safety enhancements. He also said that he’s not stopping here, and that he wants to see further improvements at these intersections, which are much more suburban in nature, than urban. After all, this is literally about quality of life. If you have a hard time walking around your neighborhood because it’s tough to cross the street, then there’s something seriously wrong with the infrastructure. Thankfully there are people out there like Roberts who understand the perils and are willing to rally people together to affect change.