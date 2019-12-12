Second Elmwood Crossing Project up for Review

Sinatra & Company Real Estate and Ellicott Development Company are moving forward with a second component of Elmwood Crossing. The former Hodge Pediatrics building at 125 Hodge Avenue would be expanded by 5,440 sq.ft. to be used by EduKids under the $1.6 million proposal. One apartment would also be created.
From the application to the Planning Board:
The above referenced project site is the former Hodge Pediatrics, a vacant two-story building, which sits on the north side of Hodge Avenue just east of Elmwood Avenue. The project is part of the Elmwood Crossing mixed-use redevelopment project of the former Women and Children’s Hospital complex.
We propose the renovation of the original building including the construction of a single-story 5,440 sq ft single story addition. The property will be transformed into a mixed-use building that will include a daycare on the 1st floor and a single market-rate apartment on the 2nd floor of the existing building. The existing building will be re-clad in a light-colored clapboard siding and will also receive new larger window openings along Hodge Avenue to soften the existing facade.
The phased development for former Children’s Hospital campus calls for 198 apartments in new and existing buildings, 27 condos on the top three floors of Variety Tower, 20 townhouses to be built by Essex Homes along W. Utica Street, 78 hotel rooms on floors three through six of the Variety Tower, 40,760 sq.ft. of retail space including a grocery store in a new mixed-use building on W. Utica, 18,168 sq.ft. of retail space in the Tanner Building along Bryant Street, a health and wellness facility on the 7th floor of Variety Tower, and 47,167 sq.ft. of office space.
The development team is currently constructing a five-story building at 451 Elmwood that includes retail and office space along with 23 apartments. The Planning Board will review the EduKids project at its Monday meeting.