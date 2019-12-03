If you’ve been indecisive whether to attend a silent disco this holiday season, or an ugly sweater gathering, for the first time ever you can do both… all at once. That’s because SE2 Silent Disco is hosting the inaugural Ugly Sweater Silent Disco!
That’s right, you and yours can get down and boogie (or rave it out) to some incredible dance beats, while wearing the ugliest sweaters under the sun.
With three channels of music to choose from (Hip Hop/R&B, Electronic Dance Music, and Top 40 throwback hits), playing on wireless headphones, everyone can dance to their favorite beats.
It’s true that nobody will hear what you’re listing to, but they will see your ugly sweater, so make sure that it’s a good one!
SE2 Silent Disco Hosts Ugly Sweater Silent Disco
Saturday, December 7, 2019
9pm – 2am
Doors will open at 9pm
Expo Market | 617 Main Street | Buffalo, NY 14203
Featuring a live DJ, professional lighting, and Christmas themed decorations
Ugly sweaters are encouraged – The winner for the best ugly sweater will receive $100 cash prize
Tickets can be purchased online before the event via the Facebook event page for $15. You will also be able to purchase tickets on the day of the event and at the door for $20, unless sold out. The event page can be accessed through the SE2 Silent Disco website under upcoming events or through their Facebook. You must be 21+ to attend. ID is required for entry.