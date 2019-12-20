Ring in the new year and new decade with the action packed, New Years Eve 007 Affair

Join Buffalo Rising and The Terrace at Delaware Park to ring in the New Year – A 007 AFFAIR will feature elegant views, a gourmet menu, and live entertainment. Dress for this action-packed evening is creative “Bond” attire – guests are encouraged to sport anything from formal black tie to hotel bathrobes, evening gowns, scuba gear, and everything in-between.

Arrive via ride-share or use our valet parking located on Lincoln Parkway. As guests enter The Terrace at Delaware Park, they will be greeted with a glass of J Vineyard & Winery’s sparkling wine. Walk our step & repeat like the celebrity you are, all photos will be posted to our Facebook event page for you to save and share.

Each guest will get to enjoy open bar and food stations located throughout the two levels of The Terrace.

The Menu will feature,

Artisan cheeses/ Charcuterie/ Vegetable Antipasti/ Meatballs Agrodolce

Spicy Shrimp Cocktail / Caviar, Blini, Crème Fraîche

Lobster Campanelle – white wine, garlic, fresh herbs, wild mushrooms, pecorino

Tenderloin au Poivre – horseradish whipped potatoes, haricots verts

Smoked Duck Breast – preserved cherries, roasted pear salad, grain mustard

Roasted Heirloom Carrots – star anise, smoked pistachio butter, herb ricotta, honey

And assorted champagne truffles

There will be tables throughout the venue, but seating is not assigned. We encourage guests to circulate throughout the night. Test your luck in our free mini-casino with Roulette and Blackjack. And be on the lookout for memorable characters and just a few villains provided by Showstarters Entertainment!

The Terrace’s newly enclosed heated patio is open for guests to enjoy the stunning views of Delaware Park with our shaken (not stirred) martini bar featuring classic and a signature golden martinis.

For music entertainment, you will be treated to Buffalo-based “Jazz Noir” trio, Carina and the Six String Preacher who bring a touch of surf, tango, and pop to their original music. Last but never least, DJ MILK will get us all on our feet to ring in the 20s with energy and dance.

This is a New Year’s Eve event you don’t want to miss!

A very limited number of tickets are being offered to this 21+ event.

ENTERTAINMENT

Music by Carina and the Six String Preacher

Live countdown to 2020 with DJ MILK

FREE Blackjack and Roulette provided by Amherst Casino

Classic roaming characters by Showstarters Entertainment

Enjoy our martini bar on the newly enclosed + heated patio

A NEW YEARS EVE 007 AFFAIR

presented by Buffalo Rising and The Terrace at Delaware Park

December 31, 2019

8:00 p.m. to 1:00 a.m.

Tickets | Facebook

action packed | elegant views | live entertainment | valet parking

Carina and the Six String Preacher | DJ MILK

$120/PERSON // $220/COUPLE

The Terrace at Delaware Park

199 Lincoln Parkway | Buffalo, NY 14222