On being the most conservative candidate in NY27

It’s interesting to watch all the posturing that is going on in New York’s 27th Congressional District as voters wait to elect a new member of the House of Representatives. Oh, the excitement!

We are about to watch a congressional doubleheader: a special election and a primary election conducted concurrently for the same congressional seat, left vacant by convicted felon Chris Collins. The special election will happen sometime in the next few weeks or months while the Republican (and Democratic?) primary will begin with petitioning in February and conclude on June 23rd.

Republicans are now suing Governor Andrew Cuomo to try to force him to call the special election sometime very soon, preferably two weeks from next Tuesday. They rail against an extended period of time when the district is without a new member of the House minority, overlooking the fact that Collins was essentially a non-entity in Washington from the day he was indicted on security charges in August 2018 until he pled guilty and resigned in September 2019.

The Republicans are concerned that too many people might come out to vote in the special election, preferring to keep turnout as low as possible. Their problem is not really that April 28th, the date the governor seems to be leaning toward for the special election, is too far away. It’s just that it’s the presidential primary day in New York State this year, and that will likely drive a larger turnout than say February 2nd (Groundhogs Day) or February 17th (Presidents Day).

Candidates in the special election will be selected by the eight county party leaders in the district. In the primary election normal petitioning rules will apply. Since the special election will likely not be concluded before the primary petitioning process is complete, the primary will attract more candidates than the special election will offer.

The Democratic candidate in the special election will probably be Nate McMurray, who narrowly lost to Collins last year. There may or may not be a Democratic primary in June depending on whether newcomer Melodie Baker files petitions.

The Republican field, on the other hand, is more crowded both for the yet-to-be-scheduled special election and for the primary. Potential candidates include State Senators Robert Ortt and Chris Jacobs, Assemblyman Stephan Hawley, attorney Beth Parlato, and Erie County Comptroller Stefan Mychajliw. The candidates are looking to distinguish themselves in order to best sell their candidacies.

There are such matters as current public service (Ortt, Jacobs, Hawley, Mychajliw); fundraising potential (Jacobs, Parlato); or perhaps visibility to the Republican Party base (as Parlato claims from appearances on Fox News).

All of the Republicans pledge their allegiance to Donald Trump, although there is some dispute amongst them about who is the Trumpiest. And then there are their credentials among the members of the Conservative Party in the state.

Bob McCarthy in the Buffalo News recently detailed the efforts of the Republicans to show which candidate is most loyal to the dictates of the Conservative Party, as measured by the ratings of state legislators during the 2019 legislative session.

The Party ranked Robert Ortt highest among our local contestants, with a 100 percent rating. Hawley was given a score of 92 percent, while Chris Jacobs was at 84 percent. Parlato and Mychajliw were not rated since they are not members of the Legislature.

Ortt, Jacobs and Hawley are all in the minority party caucuses of the State Legislature. It’s easier to take stands favorable to the Conservatives when you basically have no responsibility or influence over what is likely to be voted on or approved. Likewise, Parlato and Mychajliw, having no governing duties, are free to stake out whatever public positions suit their purposes.

“Being Conservative isn’t about a party or a label, it’s about standing by the principles of smaller government, less taxes and economic freedom, no matter the cost,” Hawley is quoted as saying.

But there is where the problem lies for the candidates of the Trump Republican Party. The Trump Republican Party, to which all five pledge their loyalty, does not stand by the principles of smaller government and economic freedom “no matter the cost.”

Ken Kruly writes about politics and other stuff at politicsandstuff.com.