Nerd Scene: Iron Crown

As someone who loves spending my time and money at comic book and gaming stores, I’m always seeking them out and exploring to find more. I even have an ongoing list saved on my phone of ones that I still need to check out. There is a much larger amount of these types of places in Buffalo and the Western New York area than one would think, and the number of them is constantly growing. Not only does that make my nerdy self extremely happy, but it shows how vast and accepting the nerd culture community is here. Lovers of comic books, video games, and board games have come together to support an awful lot of local businesses to help them grow into something great. Recently, however, I came across a gaming shop that appears in need of some of that same sort of support.

Iron Crown has been on Main Street for about twenty years, but it looks as though it has been forgotten by gamers as new stores arose. Part of that could be due to it being easily missed from the street, as it blends in with the surrounding residential area… but it is most likely due to its condition.

It’s pretty run down for a place that’s still in business. It’s a cluttered mess, with piles of boxes towering over much of the store. The boxes make it difficult to move around, browse products, and they even prevent a whole table from being used for gaming. The amount of boxes make it look as though they are just moving in, but they aren’t. It’s unclear if customers were allowed to search through the boxes or not, as some appeared to be for storage and some were just trash, but I suspect that’s probably where the comics were. Their business card advertises that they carry comic books and I didn’t see them elsewhere, so I assume they are lost in the mountain of junk boxes.