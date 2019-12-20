What do you get when you take imagination and illumination, and mash them together? Lumagination! This bedazzling event has become one of the Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens’ most celebrated affairs, due to its brilliant light and sound elements. Lumagination takes the historic garden settings to an entirely different level, via a professional lighting scape that captures the historic architectural and horticultural setting in ways that must be seen to be believed.

Lumagination 2020 is part three of a four-part series exploring water, air, earth and fire.

This year’s theme is Mysterious Minerals, which encompasses a fascinating display of natural formations, ranging from simulated salt caves and stalactites to wooden sculptures, balancing stones, geodes and crystals. Have you ever witnessed how a geode or crystal plays with light? Well, Lumagination will take the interactive relationship to an entirely different level.

Mysterious Minerals @ Lumagination 2020

January 25 through February 29, 2020

Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens | 2655 South Park Ave, Buffalo, NY 14218

All ages

To kick off Lumagination, a Launch Party will be held on January 24 and special Happy Hours will be held during the run of the exhibit.

The Lumagination Launch Party is planned for January 24 from 6:00pm-9:00pm. This exclusive sneak-peek event will flip the switch on Lumagination. Guests will celebrate the first look at Lumagination while enjoying an open bar of signature cocktails from Ketel One Botanical Vodka, hors d’oeuvres from Salvatore’s Hospitality, beer, wine and creative gourmet popcorn from What’s Pop-in’. Attendees will have the opportunity to participate in a high-value basket raffle and all guests will receive a commemorative glass to mark the occasion. The Launch Party is sponsored by: Ketel One Botanical, Try-It Distributing, Ithaca Flower Power, Labatt Blue Citra, National Grid, Ingram Micro, Mader Construction, Mark Cerrone Inc., Buffalo Spree, Star 102.5 and Backyard Party Supply. Launch Party tickets are $45 for Botanical Gardens’ Members, $50 for the general public and $60 after January 17. Tickets are available online at buffalogardens.com or by phone, 716-827-1584 ext. 220.

The popular Lumagination Happy Hours will return again this year on January 25, 30-31, February 1, February 6-8, February 13-15, February 20-22 and February 27-29. Happy Hours will be held from 5:00pm-8:00pm inside the Administration Building which is located next to the Botanical Gardens. This family friendly environment offers a menu of food and drinks for sale by Salvatore’s Hospitality. There will be live music from Brother James and more. This is a great addition to your night before or after attending Lumagination.

Community collaborations will create several specialty nights during Lumagination this year.

Family Night with the Aquarium of Niagara on January 26 will bring touch tank fun and hands-on activities for kids and families.

Aquarium members, with a valid ID, receive Botanical Garden Member pricing on January 26.

A Photo and Influencer Night is planned for January 28. This evening is not open to the public but invites photographers and special guests to capture Lumagination through their lenses and participate in a reception and professional discussion lead by Solis.

Sensory Night on January 29 will be hosted by Autism Services, Inc. and representatives will be on site to talk about the benefits of sensory environments like Lumagination. Everyone is welcome to attend Sensory Night and the autism community is encouraged to enjoy this special evening that includes a special art display.

An Educators’ Night, sponsored by National Grid, on January 31 welcomes educators, with a valid ID, to receive free admission this night.

A Hero Night is planned for February 5. Hero Night welcomes active military, veterans and first responders with valid ID to receive free admission on February 5.

Pride Night with the Pride Center of Western New York celebrating the LBGTQ+ community will be held on February 6.

A Family Night with the Albright-Knox Art Gallery will be held on February 9 and will provide an art truck and special hands-on art experiences. Albright-Knox members, with valid ID, receive Botanical Garden Member pricing this night.

On Valentine’s Day, February 14, the first 300 visitors will receive a special surprise at the door.

Another Family Night with the Buffalo Audubon Society will be held on February 16. The Buffalo Audubon Society will bring hands-on activities and a few critters to Lumagination for visitors to enjoy. Audubon members with valid ID receive Botanical Garden Member pricing this night.

Lumagination will take place January 25-26, January 29-February 1, February 5-9, February 12-22 and February 26-29. Show hours will be 6:00-9:00 pm and until 10:00 pm on Friday and Saturday nights. Admission doors will open at 5:30pm each night, but organizers want to remind exhibit goers that Lumagination is best experienced after the sun sets. Admission is $15.50 Adults, $14 Seniors (62+), $14 Students (13+ with ID), $7 Kids 3-12 and Kids 2 and under are free for the general public. Botanical Gardens’ Member tickets are$13.50 Adults, $12 Seniors (62+), $12 Students (13+ with ID), $7 Kids 3-12 and Kids 2 and under are free. Tickets are available online at buffalogardens.com and will also be available at the door throughout the exhibit. Botanical Gardens’ guest passes, discounts and coupons are not valid during Lumagination. Cameras and mono pods are welcome every night, however, tripods are not permitted. Photo and Influencer Night on January 28 is the only night tripods will be permitted.