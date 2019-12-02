M&T Bank’s ‘Holiday Music Under the Dome’ returns again in 2019

There’s one foolproof way to get into the holiday spirit each year – attending M&T Bank’s ‘Holiday Music Under the Dome’ annual concert series. Held in one of the most magnificent buildings in Downtown Buffalo, the live music series features a wide range of holiday concerts, from local schools to the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra (BPO).
“For many Western New Yorkers, it has become a tradition to visit M&T Bank’s gold dome during the holidays,” said Karen Cullen, Branch Manager at M&T Bank’s Fountain Plaza Branch. “This beautiful, historic building becomes even more stunning and memorable when it’s decorated for the holidays and filled with festive music.”
The concert series, considered a December tradition, is free and open to the public to attend. The concerts, held at the Fountain Plaza branch, begin on Tuesday, December 3, and run weekdays through Saturday, December 14. The grand finale, starring the BPO, is held on Saturday, December 14.
The full concert schedule includes:
- Tuesday, December 3 – BAVPA Vocal Symphony
- Wednesday, December 4 – Bishop Timon/St. Jude Men’s Chorus
- Thursday, December 5 – Gemtones from Mount St. Mary Academy, St. Mary’s School for the Deaf Sign Chorus
- Friday, December 6 – Canisius High School Performing Ensembles
- Monday, December 9 – St. Joseph’s Collegiate Institute Swing Choir
- Tuesday, December 10 – Grand Island High School Madrigal Singers
- Wednesday, December 11 – Sacred Heart Academy Chorale & Chamber Singers
- Thursday, December 12 – Buffalo Seminary Glee Club & Semachords
- Friday, December 13 – Iroquois High School Choirs
- Saturday, December 14 (1 – 2 p.m.) – Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra