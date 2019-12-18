Most popular Books from Buffalo & Erie County Public Libraries in 2019

It’s always interesting to see what Buffalonians are reading from year to year. The most popular books can tell you a lot about a city and its residents. Every year, the Buffalo and Erie County Public Libraries send out a list of the most popular borrowed materials, including eBooks. The results are pulled from the borrowing habits of 350,000 Erie County library cardholders, as well as the Library on Wheels bookmobile.
“It’s always very exciting and interesting at the end of the year to see what Erie County residents are reading,” said Joy Testa Cinquino, Assistant Deputy Director, Development & Communications at The Central Library. “The books run the gamut of popular memoirs to sophisticated novels and mysteries. On a personal note, I have read three of the books and agree they were brilliant! Best of all, you can get them free with a library card.”
Most requested book
Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens
Educated: A Memoir by Tara Westover
The Silent Patient by Alex Michaelides
Adult Fiction – most popular titles
The Reckoning by John Grisham
Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens
Long Road to Mercy by David Baldacci
Adult Non-Fiction – most popular titles
Becoming by Michelle Obama
Educated: A Memoir by Tara Westover
Fear: Trump in the White House by Bob Woodward
Young Adult/Teen – most popular titles
The Hate U Give by Angie Thomas
Turtles All the Way Down by John Green
The Fault in Our Stars by John Green
Children’s Fiction – most popular titles
Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Meltdown by Jeff Kinney
Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Double Down by Jeff Kinney
Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Getaway by Jeff Kinney
Children’s Non-Fiction – most popular titles
Minecraft: Redstone Handbook by Nick Farwell
National Geographic Kids Almanac 2019
Minecraft Essential Handbook by Stephanie Milton
eBook Fiction – most popular title
Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens
eBook Non-Fiction – most popular title
Becoming by Michelle Obama
eBook Fiction – most requested title
Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens
eBook Non-Fiction – most requested title
Educated: A Memoir by Tara Westover
People’s Choice – best book (selected through online voting)
Becoming by Michelle Obama
Library Employees’ Choice – best book
Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens
