Most popular Books from Buffalo & Erie County Public Libraries in 2019

It’s always interesting to see what Buffalonians are reading from year to year. The most popular books can tell you a lot about a city and its residents. Every year, the Buffalo and Erie County Public Libraries send out a list of the most popular borrowed materials, including eBooks. The results are pulled from the borrowing habits of 350,000 Erie County library cardholders, as well as the Library on Wheels bookmobile.

“It’s always very exciting and interesting at the end of the year to see what Erie County residents are reading,” said Joy Testa Cinquino, Assistant Deputy Director, Development & Communications at The Central Library. “The books run the gamut of popular memoirs to sophisticated novels and mysteries. On a personal note, I have read three of the books and agree they were brilliant! Best of all, you can get them free with a library card.”

Most requested book

Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens

Educated: A Memoir by Tara Westover

The Silent Patient by Alex Michaelides

Adult Fiction – most popular titles

The Reckoning by John Grisham

Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens

Long Road to Mercy by David Baldacci

Adult Non-Fiction – most popular titles

Becoming by Michelle Obama

Educated: A Memoir by Tara Westover

Fear: Trump in the White House by Bob Woodward

Young Adult/Teen – most popular titles

The Hate U Give by Angie Thomas

Turtles All the Way Down by John Green

The Fault in Our Stars by John Green

Children’s Fiction – most popular titles

Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Meltdown by Jeff Kinney

Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Double Down by Jeff Kinney

Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Getaway by Jeff Kinney

Children’s Non-Fiction – most popular titles

Minecraft: Redstone Handbook by Nick Farwell

National Geographic Kids Almanac 2019

Minecraft Essential Handbook by Stephanie Milton

eBook Fiction – most popular title

Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens

eBook Non-Fiction – most popular title

Becoming by Michelle Obama

eBook Fiction – most requested title

Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens

eBook Non-Fiction – most requested title

Educated: A Memoir by Tara Westover

People’s Choice – best book (selected through online voting)

Becoming by Michelle Obama

Library Employees’ Choice – best book

Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens

