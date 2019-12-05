Lavender Haze Collective Presents: The Tabernacle Winter Jazz Series

Super excited to announce our largest winter Yelp event: a festival focused on all things coffee/tea/chocolates/baked goods! Come enjoy our region’s largest display of local roasters, coffee liqueur, bites, baked goods and samples. Don’t worry, we’ll have decaf too given the timing of the event!

We’ll have art made with coffee grounds, delicious samples as well as topical holiday gifts that you can buy for your loved ones!

River Works will also have open skating where you can go and skate to your heart’s content with a skate rental as well.

Entrance to the event and the samples are free, but we encourage a donation of $5 or whatever you want to give at the door to benefit Buffalo Is Creative, the coffee-loving folks who bring you the breakfast speaker series, CreativeMornings/Buffalo. On the second Friday of every month, this free, entirely-volunteer-run program sparks connections through a celebration of our city’s creative voices, invigorating folks to invest their creative capital into the region. Consider donating $5–the price of a latte–to help further their mission of supporting Buffalo’s creative community.

****Please note: THERE ARE NO 1 FOR THIS EVENT. EVERYONE MUST RSVP SEPARATELY.****

PARTICIPATING BUSINESSES:

Ashker’s Juice Bar & Cafe (yelp.com/biz/ashkers-jui…)

Aera Tea (aeratea.com)

Biscotti For Everybotti (biscottiplanet.com)

Buffalo Is Creative / CreativeMornings (yelp.com/biz/creativemor…)

Cardinal Spirits (yelp.com/biz/cardinal-sp…)

Caffeology (yelp.com/biz/caffèology-…)

Elmwood Village Entertainment (yelp.com/biz/elmwood-vil…)

Euro Cafe Imports (yelp.com/biz/eurocafe-im…)

Genevieve’s Cheesecakes (yelp.com/biz/genevieves-…)

Grateful Grind (yelp.com/biz/grateful-gr…)

Jaclyn A (yelp.com/biz/jaclyn-a-bu…)

Jeca Bars (jecabar.com)

Lewiston Jellies (lewistonjellies.com)

Lockhouse Distillery (yelp.com/biz/lockhouse-d…)

Lucy’s East African Cuisine (yelp.com/biz/lucy-east-a…)

Mambrino King (yelp.com/biz/mambrino-ki…)

Perk’s Cafe (yelp.com/biz/perks-cafe-…)

Power City Eatery (yelp.com/biz/power-city-…)

Public Espresso Coffee (yelp.com/biz/public-espr…)

RPSS Publishing (rpsspublishing.com/?ligh…)

Sasmita Batik Indonesia (yelp.com/biz/sasmita-bat…)

ShopCraft (yelp.com/biz/shopcraft-b…)

Snowy Owl Kombucha (yelp.com/biz/snowy-owl-k…)

Splash on Canvas Art (splashoncanvasart.com)

SpoT Coffee (yelp.com/biz/spot-coffee…)

Steamworks Coffee (yelp.com/biz/steamworks-…)

StudioHue DIY Parties (yelp.com/biz/studiohue-d…)

The Sweet Whisk (yelp.com/biz/the-sweet-w…)

Tipico (tipicocoffee.com)

Undergrounds Coffee House and Roastery (yelp.com/biz/underground…)

What’s Pop-in’ Gourmet (whatspoppingourmetpopcor…)

HOW TO MAKE THE GUESTLIST:

***This event is private and free to attend with RSVP and all food/samples/drinks are complimentary (if you make the list). If you plan to RSVP make sure you meet these 3 conditions:***

1) You have your REAL name on your profile, no initials or screen names (Sorry, Foodie A.) We will be checking IDs – please make sure you have your real name on your Yelp account.

2) You have a REAL photo of YOURSELF on your profile (as the default/main photo!).

3) You’ve checked that your email setting are on– meaning the check-box for “Receive emails from Yelp” is on in your Yelp Settings! Otherwise, you won’t get a confirmation even if you make the list! (yelp.com/profile_email_n…) (Don’t know how to turn them on? go to: yelp-support.com/article…)

***Be certain you’ve completed your RSVP before closing the page! This is a two-step process and you have to click “send RSVP” on the top right after the question that pops up.***