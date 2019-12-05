Another seasonal jazz series is getting underway, starting in December. The Tabernacle Winter Jazz Series, curated by Lavender Haze Collective, will take place on Wednesdays from 7:00pm to 9:00pm, at the dazzling restored church The Tabernacle at Sweet_ness 7.
The all ages jazz series will feature a diverse range of talents, with an emphasis on original tunes, performed by some of the region’s hottest musicians/bands, including local jazz guitarist Greg Millar, sultry jazz noir trio Carina & The Six String Preacher, gypsy jazzers The Paper Roses, and the talented young trumpeter Chunka Amaré Khan.
The restored church showcases unique floor-to-ceiling murals, and has been billed as the most beautiful restaurant on the East Coast.
You really can’t find a better setting for such a range of talented jazz-oriented acts. Plus, The Tabernacle boasts a bar and a restaurant setting, as well as intimate seating up towards the stage. If you are not familiar with this venue, click here to invigorate your senses. But to get a true feel for the space, you must pay a visit, especially when live music is underway.
Lavender Haze Collective Presents: The Tabernacle Winter Jazz Series
Wednesdays December thru February, 2019-2020
7:00 – 9:00 PM
The Tabernacle at Sweet_ness 7 Café | 211 Lafayette Avenue | Buffalo, NY 14213
$7 cover
$5 with valid student ID
All ages, and students are encouraged to attend at a discounted cover charge.
The series is presented by Lavender Haze Collective, a new Buffalo-based company (founded by Ellen Pieroni in 2018) focused on supporting the local and regional music scene through tour booking, artist management, and promotion/talent buying
Lead image courtesy The Tabernacle