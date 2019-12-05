Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Lavender Haze Collective Presents: The Tabernacle Winter Jazz Series

Another seasonal jazz series is getting underway, starting in December. The Tabernacle Winter Jazz Series, curated by Lavender Haze Collective, will take place on Wednesdays from 7:00pm to 9:00pm, at the dazzling restored church The Tabernacle at Sweet_ness 7. 

The all ages jazz series will feature a diverse range of talents, with an emphasis on original tunes, performed by some of the region’s hottest musicians/bands, including local jazz guitarist Greg Millar, sultry jazz noir trio Carina & The Six String Preacher, gypsy jazzers The Paper Roses, and the talented young trumpeter Chunka Amaré Khan.

The restored church showcases unique floor-to-ceiling murals, and has been billed as the most beautiful restaurant on the East Coast.

You really can’t find a better setting for such a range of talented jazz-oriented acts. Plus, The Tabernacle boasts a bar and a restaurant setting, as well as intimate seating up towards the stage. If you are not familiar with this venue, click here to invigorate your senses. But to get a true feel for the space, you must pay a visit, especially when live music is underway.

Lavender Haze Collective Presents: The Tabernacle Winter Jazz Series

Wednesdays December thru February, 2019-2020

7:00 – 9:00 PM

The Tabernacle at Sweet_ness 7 Café | 211 Lafayette Avenue | Buffalo, NY 14213

$7 cover

$5 with valid student ID

All ages, and students are encouraged to attend at a discounted cover charge.

The series is presented by Lavender Haze Collective, a new Buffalo-based company (founded by Ellen Pieroni in 2018) focused on supporting the local and regional music scene through tour booking, artist management, and promotion/talent buying

Lead image courtesy The Tabernacle

