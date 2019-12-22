Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

INFLUENCERS: Caralyn Mirand-Koch

BR designer and contributor Zoe Oleshansky has followed Caralyn Mirand-Koch’s career arc from a #model just starting out to successful #Buffalo -based social #influencer with 168K followers. @caralynmirand has come a long way since she and @z03_luvz_glitt3r were together as kids at summer camp in the early aughts.

They had a chance to catch up and talk about Caralyn’s evolving role as #storyteller , model, #contentcreator , and a “confidence crusader”.

Check out their conversation in the first episode of #Influencers .

🎙Correspondent: Zoe Oleshansky, 📸DP + 🖥Editor: Devin Chavanne, 💻Producer + Post: George Johnson

