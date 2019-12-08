Holiday Gift Guide GIVEAWAY: The Flo

Picture this: laying on your back, sun peaking behind the clouds, a soft breeze blowing as you float on your back in the pool alone while your family is out. Sounds rather peaceful? Now take the idea of floating peacefully and put it into the concept of therapy. This is where the idea for float centers comes from. If you were already looking into gifting a massage or spa day, perhaps you need to consider The Flo located at 228 Allen. The Flo is the ONLY full sensory deprivation float center in Western New York and they provide flotation tanks in a light and sound free environment. Each chamber contains two feet of water kept at 95 degrees with 1300lbs of Epsom salt dissolved into the water. At the Flo the water in each tank goes through a super cleanse process to ensure that the chamber is unspoiled for each customer. This flotation therapy may be perfect for the friend or family member that is constantly on the go and under a lot of stress whether physically or mentally. While floating in one of Flo’s tanks the senses are free of distractions allowing for the mind to wander and encouraging endorphins to be released. The endorphins help to de-stress the mind while the Espom salt helps provide weightlessness to aid in pain relief from muscular tension or structural pain. Everyone enjoys a good spa day, so give the gift of relaxation from Flo!
Win a free couples float! To enter…
ON FACEBOOK📱💻
ON INSTAGRAM 📱💻
The Flo
228 Allen Street | Buffalo, New York 14201
(716) 770-1000 | Website | Facebook
Voice: Atrillia Williams, DP: Devin Chavanne, Editor: Josh Koester, Post: George Johnson
Click here to view Buffalo Rising’s 2019 Gift Guide.
You might also be interested in: Flotation Tanks and Psychedelics, Oh My!