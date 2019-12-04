Holiday Gift Guide GIVEAWAY: Sole Man

Sole Man owner, Brian Gavigan is an expert leatherworker, who can repair and rebuild shoes, shorten belts, replace zippers, he’s even assisted local equestrians with small saddle repairs. He can do all of this and more in-house. But Gavigan’s true passion is in finding good quality vintage leather shoes that he then “rebuilds, redesigns, and re-crafts.” Sole Man carries a variety of timeless styles from all over the world. Some new, and some that are over 50 years old, he might even challenge you to guess which ones, “fine leather will last you a lifetime, and a well fitting shoe can change your life.” He’s also well-known among shoe collectors from around the globe who want to add some modern flair to their vintage finds – add or restore colored soles with matching laces! Another popular change is taking a client’s single colored leather shoe and creating a popular two-tone or “Ombre” look. He can fix heels that have been torn up by metal grates or repair chew marks from your new puppy. So wander down to Sole man, before throwing out your favorite shoes! At Sole man you can expect old world craftsmanship with new world taste. Check them out if you are looking for a classic quality gift for men, women, and kids. Or better yet, buy a gift card. Then your loved one can come in, be fitted, and maybe add some “extras,” like colored soles to their new shoes!
Win a $100 Gift Card! To enter…
ON FACEBOOK📱💻
ON INSTAGRAM 📱💻
Sole Man
565 Elmwood Avenue | Buffalo, NY 14222
716-836-6464 | Website | Facebook
Voice: Atrillia Williams, DP: Devin Chavanne, Editor: Devin Chavanne, Post: George Johnson
Click here to view Buffalo Rising’s 2019 Gift Guide.