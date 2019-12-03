Holiday Gift Guide GIVEAWAY: Ró

Are you are looking for a very personal gift that keeps on giving year-round? Look no further than Ro´ located at 732 Elmwood in Buffalo. Ro´ is a design company that offers design and styling consultations, custom built furniture, as well as offering their own home collection to shop. If you have that friend or family member in the midst of renovations or simply are looking to update the style of their home whether just a room or several, Ro´s consulting services are the way to offer that helping hand this holiday season. They have capability to interior design, stage homes and apartments, and provide photo shoot styling. Ro´ also offers custom furniture as well as custom cushions and pillows. Your gift recipient will be able to select the medium of this custom furniture and work out all the details of their new home addition. Once the idea is decided and the design is drawn up their creation will be brought to life! For those who would rather shop furniture Ro´ offers an Old Norse calm and tranquil Danish inspired furniture collection. Their contemporary furniture is available in shop, online and in some cases limited to whole sale clients only. There are also special trade discounts for the designers, architects and developers in your life. So remember if you are searching for that gift the never stops giving look no further than Ro´ for that lifetime gift for your loved ones.
Win:
- Good Candle Hand-poured in Brooklyn, NY. Burns for 50 hours. Scents include: Rose, Whisky, Tomato Vine.
- Round tube match set
- Knitted Throw blanket in dusty blue
- RÓ Gift card. Can be used on any item or service. Does not expire.
To enter…
ON FACEBOOK📱💻
ON INSTGRAM 📱💻
Ro´
732 Elmwood Avenue | Buffalo, New York 14222
(716) 240-9387 | Website | Facebook
Voice: Atrillia Williams, DP: Devin Chavanne, Editor: Devin Chavanne, Post: George Johnson
Click here to view Buffalo Rising’s 2019 Gift Guide.