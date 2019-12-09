Holiday Gift Guide GIVEAWAY: Lexington Co-Op

Do you know someone who loves to shop for groceries and wants their dollars to impact the local economy? Lexington Co-op Markets are natural grocery stores with a local, organic and seasonal focus offering the freshest, most delicious foods. Fifty five cents of every dollar gets returned back to the Buffalo economy. And everyone is welcome to shop there. The co-op offers the comfort foods you love right alongside the staples your family needs. The fresh produce is from local and organic farms; the meats are raised sustainably and the bulk department offers a variety of staple pantry ingredients. You can buy as little or as much as you’d like. You can even bring your own containers to save on packaging waste. The Co-op’s Lexi’s Kitchen makes soups, salads and sandwiches to eat in our take out daily with the greatest ingredients. Stop in for breakfast, lunch or dinner! Daily, the co-ops bakers, best baked goods from scratch in their stores. The Chocolate Chip Cookies, Chocolate Flourless Cakes and Rice Krispy Treats are legendary. A gift card to Lexington Co-op is the perfect stocking stuffer for the foodie or locavore on your list. There are two locations; in the Elmwood Village at 807 Elmwood and at 1678 Hertel Ave near Starin. Both are friendly, warm and welcoming to all with, parking and open hours from 7:00 am to 11:00 pm daily.
Lexington Co-Op Markets
807 Elmwood Avenue | Buffalo, New York 14222
(716) 886-2667 | Website | Facebook
