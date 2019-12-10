Holiday Gift Guide GIVEAWAY: CowPök Piercing & Tattoo Gallery

Are you looking for a more unconventional gift this holiday season? Do you have someone in your life that loves to express themselves through tattoos and piercings? Than Cow Pok is the place to visit! Cow Pok is the premier spot for both tattoos, high quality piercings jewelry with two easily accessible locations in Buffalo and Williamsville that will be open 7 days a week leading up to the major holidays. The Buffalo location is located directly in the heart of Allentown on 177 Elmwood and the Williamsville location is located on 5651 Main St. They are home to the Cow Pok teams of tattooers and piercers ready to brighten the day with the gift of self-art. To make things even better both locations are offering a weekend of major deals and gifting opportunities starting with the always anticipated Black Friday Sale. This Black Friday Cow Pok is offering 40% off all jewelry! In addition to that deal, for every $100 spent in store on Small Business Saturday, the purchaser will automatically be entered into a raffle to win a $250 gift card! You can also be sure to lookout for numerous deals on Cyber Sunday on their newly launched online store! Not only can you cash in on these great deals but Cow Pok is also offering free gift wrapping all season long. This way you can avoid any gift wrap mishaps and let the professionals handle your gift presentation.
