Holiday Gift Guide GIVEAWAY: Holiday Valley Resort

Join us at the 2019 Art Off the Wall fundraiser at the Carnegie Art Center on Thursday, December 5, 6-9PM!

See it. Buy it. Take it off the wall.

Art Off the Wall is a unique opportunity to purchase an original 5x7in piece of artwork for just $20 each.

Hundreds of 5×7″ sized original pieces of artwork will be exhibited in the main gallery wall in the Carnegie Art Center. Each piece is donated by award-winning, local artists, committed to supporting the arts and programming within our community.

This fundraiser helps the Carnegie provide cultural & educational programming for the North Tonawanda community and beyond.

Here’s how “Art Off the Wall” works:

– Each attendee will receive 1 complimentary drink!

– Each 5×7 piece of artwork on display is numbered.

– Each attendee will receive a “Numbered Purchasing Form” where you will write down which 5x7s you would like to purchase.

– You may preview the exhibit from 6-6:45PM and write down which artworks you want.

– Selling begins at 7PM

-Patrons will be called up in sequential order by their “Numbered Purchasing Form” to select and purchase the artwork of their choice.

– We take it off the wall for you!

“12 BUY 12” Silent Auction:

We will have a separate exhibition on display that evening featuring a select group of award winning local and national artists to be auctioned off in a Silent Auction. Each piece will be 12×12 inches large. Place bids on each piece of art you’d love to take home that evening.

For additional info go to http://carnegieartcenter.org/art-off-the-wall/