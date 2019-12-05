Holiday Gift Guide GIVEAWAY: Holiday Valley Resort

Hands down, the most picturesque winter gift to possibly give is the gift of lift tickets and a mountain lodge stay at Holiday Valley in Ellicottville, NY. If you have an avid skier or snowboarder in your life or want to get a young one started in winter sports, lift tickets, lessons and lodging at Holiday Valley are ideal. This is the foremost winter getaway resort in Western New York that boasts 2 unique lodging properties as well as several rental condominiums, townhouses and chalets. The Inn at Holiday Valley and the Tamarack Club are both located slopeside and have an indoor/outdoor heated pool and hot tub for guests. Whether you want to have fun outdoors or in, Holiday Valley has it all. At the resort you can rent skis or a snowboard, get one-on-one lessons, visit the brewhouse at the Tamarack Club, or hit the Ellicottville Oasis Spa. Not only does Holiday Valley have activities for the winter but the warmer seasons also pack a punch. Ellicottville is home to an 18 hole golf course, Sky High Aerial Adventure Park, Spruce Lake, two half marathons, summer and fall festivals, and a beer and wine festival. And the Village is chock full of quaint shops and unique restaurants that make a trip to Holiday Valley a vacation. This resort is truly a great spot for fun for those of all ages. My advice if you feel like spoiling someone this Christmas? Sign them up to stay the weekend at Holiday Valley; they’ll always remember their experience.
Holiday Valley Resort
6557 Holiday Valley Road | Ellicottville, New York 14731
(716) 699-2345 | Website | Facebook
