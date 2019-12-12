Holiday Gift Guide: Care Cases

It is an unfortunate reality that for their health and safety, children sometimes need to be placed away from their current guardian. Whether the placement is temporary or eventually permanent, with family or with strangers, these children often struggle with a range of complicated emotions. This is made especially difficult during the holiday season when TV, school, and Social Media are filled with messages of family, gratitude, and togetherness. Making these situations especially difficult, is that often the children are, for their own safety, removed quickly from their environments. This means depending on their age, they have little time or ability to pack their belongings. At the time of removal, it is often not known how long they will be gone. This is where organizations Care Cases of Western New York provide much needed assistance. Care Cases of Western New York provide high-quality bags filled with new age-appropriate items to meet the immediate needs of foster children in Western New York. Sue Snyder, Care Cases said, “The cases are packed with all the essentials but we also try to customize the bags, too. Each bag is marked with a tag personalized with the child’s name, and on the other side a note, ‘You matter.’ We want every child to know that the bag is theirs and that it was packed with love.”

“When most children are removed from their home, they receive a trash bag for their personal items. Since Care Cases was established, we have replaced more than 1,500 trash bags for foster children in Western New York. We do this through community-wide fundraising and packing days,” Paul Snyder added. Anyone interested in donating a Care Case to a child this holiday season can do so by clicking here.

If you are interested in becoming a foster parent, Erie County has a critical need. Foster families can be individuals or couples. If any Erie County resident is interested in obtaining information about becoming a foster family, please call 858-7274.

P.O. Box 395 | East Amherst, NY 14051

(716) 465-8917 | Website

