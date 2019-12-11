Holiday Gift Guide GIVEAWAY: Buffalo Eye Center

Foundational Hatha Yoga by Jamie – Every other Monday at Santosha, 6-7pm

This class will focus on the basics of Yoga. Hatha Yoga’s literal translation is, “sun/moon” and keeping the balance of the 2. Philosophy, breathing/prana, and beginner yoga poses (asanas) will all be integrated to create a more balanced mind/body/spirit. What we practice on the mat can slowly be integrated into life I off the mat. Please bring a mat, strap/belt, towel/blanket, and yoga blocks if possible.

This class will be every other Monday for 8 sessions. $15 for each class or pay for all 8 and get one free. (Total for all 8 – $105)

Class dates are:

9/16, 9/30, 10/14, 10/28, 11/11, 11/25, 12/9, 12/16

Jamie Haen, OTR/L, RYT, Reiki Master, Theta Healing Practitioner

Jamie was born and raised in Buffalo, NY with many childhood and adult “opportunities” which helped her look within to find her own Truth. She knew from a very young age the power of positive thinking and that in a world of chaos there was always peace and light within if we could access it.

Jamie learned the power of our thoughts and feelings manifest our reality during a difficult battle with infertility. She experienced her first of many manifestations and adopted a baby locally in only 5 months. She then conceived and has 2 beautiful girls who are 8 months apart. Camryn Faith is 12 and has Autism. She is the most joyous, loving child who rarely suffers in her world. She lives in the moment, goes with the flow of life, and accepts changes along the way. Jordyn Hope is 11 and is a wise, spiritual, old soul who shares her infinite intelligence with her Mom often. She is an incredible dancer!

Jamie is a pediatric Occupational Therapist and loves what she does! She received her 200 hour Yoga Teacher Certification in 2014 and now integrates yoga as well as her other holistic modalities in her student’s lives. She also opened her own side business, Back to Basics Therapy in 2019. Jamie has been on a learning journey and feels it is time to give back.

Foundational Hatha Yoga by Jamie – Every other Monday at Santosha, 6-7pm

This class will focus on the basics of Yoga. Hatha Yoga’s literal translation is, “sun/moon” and keeping the balance of the 2. Philosophy, breathing/prana, and beginner yoga poses (asanas) will all be integrated to create a more balanced mind/body/spirit. What we practice on the mat can slowly be integrated into life off the mat. Please bring a mat, strap/belt, towel/blanket, and yoga blocks if possible.