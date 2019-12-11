Holiday Gift Guide GIVEAWAY: Buffalo Eye Center

At the Buffalo Eye Center, they take pride in offering trusted eye care services to Buffalo of all ages in a relaxed, family-friendly environment. Their optometrist office provides a wide range of services that enable them to care for your eyes over the course of a lifetime. Buffalo Eye Center is a state-of-the-art optical store with a spacious and vast show room! Conveniently located right in their ophthalmologist office on 3570 Delaware Ave in Kenmore, you will find more than 1,600 designer eyeglass frames, prescription (and non-prescription) sunglasses, contact lenses, and more! With Brands all over the world, whether you’re looking for something chic and simple or statement-making style they have all a variety of options. Including trending and popular styles, like famous frames worn by hollywood A-List, and influencers in New York City, LA, or Toronto. If you want a new pair of designer frames or you need to get set up with your very first pair, they are there to help guide you in the right direction. The Buffalo Eye Center provides professionals in their optical store who will help find the right pair of frames based on the shape of your face, your desired budget, and your style and preferences.
Buffalo Eye Center
3750 Delaware Avenue | Kenmore, New York 14217
(716) 874-2455 | Website | Facebook
