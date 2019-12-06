Holiday Gift Guide: A.P. Bridal

According to weddingwire.com, Christmas Day is the most popular day for couples to become engaged, followed by, Valentine’s Day. However, the top SEVEN days are during the holiday season, which is why we included A.P. Bridal in this year’s Gift Guide. A.P Bridal focuses on catered shopping experience in a boutique setting for style-savvy brides who are looking to enjoy every step of the wedding process. Alyssa Palmeri’s shop was designed with the bride in mind to make sure they always feels at home with no pressure, allowing them to choose their dream dress! With an abundance of natural, bright lighting, the shop really lets the dresses speak for themselves. There are so many different designers and styles that brides are able to choose from, and many beautiful accessories including veils, hair clips, and laces belts that can really bring everything together. Each bride, along with her whole party, get the entire shop to themselves. The party can enjoy glasses bubbly and can play whatever music they are feeling to make sure they are having the most fun possible. In addition to a great atmosphere, you will also be consulted to help find the dress you are looking for. By explaining the style, shape, and patterns you desire, Alyssa will take your needs and hand select the dress that best fits your style. Brands include Lillian West, Sincerity by Justin Alexander, Sweetheart by Justin Alexander, Ti Adora, and Elly Haute Couture. With a lot of love being shared around the holiday season, keep A.P Bridal in mind for those who are engaged, soon to be engaged, or renewing their vows!
A.P. Bridal
2818 Delaware Avenue | Kenmore, NY 14217
(716) 259-9255 | Website | Facebook
Voice: Atrillia Williams, DP: Devin Chavanne, Editor: Josh Koester, Post: George Johnson
