If you thought that Explore & More (Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Children’s Museum) was just for kids/families, think again! Every once in a while, the museum opens its doors exclusively for adult themed affairs, such as the upcoming event series Grown-Up Nights of Play.
On Friday, January 17, grown-ups are invited to attend a soirée that coincides with the anniversary of Prohibition! On that evening, guests will be invited to paint highball glasses, create a rustic drink coaster, and listen to live music from the Prohibition era. Everyone is invited to dress up in period attire, while enjoying three floors of fun, including dancing, samples of yummy nosh and good old fashioned hooch. Here’s the drill:
- Art Studio Activity: Painted Highball or Shot Glasses
- Cooking Galley Activity: Make your own Mulled Wine Spice Bag and Charcuterie Station
- Tinkering Tank Activity: Make your own wooden coaster with the laser engraver
- Drink Stations – Breweries (TBD, wineries (TBD) and Black Button distillery and Crown Royal.
- Food Stations: Finger foods
- Live 1920s music (TBD) and dancers (Ballroom and Beyond) to interact with the crowd and teach basic dance moves.
- Costume contest for participants – awards at 8:00pm!! Prize TBD
- Selfie Station with 1920s era costume props
- Probation passport – similar to what we do for the kids during Culture Days or STEM Days but for our adults with facts about local history during probation that tie to each of our planned activities
- Door prize
This is your chance to let your hair down, kick your shoes in the air, and jump around to some lively tunes. Bring your friends, or a special date, and come pay a visit to Buffalo’s newest waterfront attractions.
Tickets are only $35 and includes admission, food and drink samples, hands-on make and take projects, and entertainment. Register now online at www.exploreandmore.org.
Grown Up Night of Play: Prohibition Themed Night of Play
Friday, January 17, 2020
Tickets are $35 in advance and $40 at the door
Can be purchased on www.exploreandmore.org