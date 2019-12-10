Fundraiser for Two Wheels Bakery & Café

I still can’t believe that the first time that I took my parents into Two Wheels Bakery & Café, and wrote about it, it would signal the closing of the business and the destruction of the building. The same day! It was disheartening to learn that mere hours after posting the article, the chimney collapsed. But heck, it was just a chimney, right? Nope. Unfortunately, the out-of-state landlord did not make the necessary repairs to the building, which resulted in the roof collapsing. Those bewildering circumstances led to an emergency demolition. The building that had stood for over a century, through thick and thin, gave up the ghost and crumbled at the golden hour of this city’s renaissance.

While the loss of the building is altogether heartbreaking, we must now turn our attention to the pioneer business that lost its footing at the same time – Two Wheels Bakery & Café. Currently, there is an online GoFundMe crowdfunding effort underway that is raising crucial dollars to help café owner Susan Adamucci to regain her traction. Adamucci lost everything when the building was demolished, including the ovens, the kitchen and dining equipment, and the furnishings. The loss totals somewhere around $100K.

From the owner, Susan Adamucci: “No words can describe the devastation one feels when their business – the product of thousands of hours of developing a concept, creating a magical space, followed by the experience of joy as it fills with loyal customer – literally comes crashing down in a few hours before your own eyes.”

Moving forward, Adamucci has already committed to opening a new location at 1006 Grant Street, which will one day possess much of the charm, character, and amazing food that was found at 435 Ellicott Street. Adamucci stated that she has “fueled the resolve to work towards opening the new location” thanks to the outpouring of love and support from the community.

If you are able to make a donation towards this worthy cause, please visit GoFundMe to make a pledge of support.

*Two Wheels is currently doing wholesale business in an alternative location – for further information, follow them on Facebook.