Flowers and Vessels @ Wildroot Floral

Before heading to lunch today in Riverside, I took my parents over to Wildroot Floral, which opened up next to Daddy’s Plants in the 1250 Niagara Street complex. My mom had been talking about getting some flowers for her holiday table, and this location was en route to our desired lunch spot.

The last time that I was in Daddy’s Plants, Wildroot was not quite open. Up until a few hours ago, I had not actually paid a visit to Wildroot, though I had previously announced their arrival. The new shop, owned and operated by florist Kayla Grazen, is a breath of fresh air for lovers of cut flowers, floral arrangements, and… pots and vases! My mother could not believe the selection of beautiful vessels offered up by Wildroot. During the visit, she talked about her ongoing search in Buffalo for the perfect pairings. Not only did she discover at least half a dozen pots that she loved, she also pointed out that they were very affordable, which is unusual in a boutique floral shop.

As if Daddy’s Plants wasn’t great enough, the addition of Wildroot creates a plant and floral emporium that is a real pleasure to browse and shop. While Daddy’s Plants specializes in a variety of potted plants, Grazen has mastered the floral element. She even has access to a giant refrigerator that once belonged to Bootleg Bucha. That means that she can create the floral arrangements for customers, and keep them chilled until they are picked up. Grazen told us that all of the arrangements inside the fridge were all custom orders. She also said that if she ever gets any free time, she will try to have some more floral arrangements available for customers who stop in on a whim. But for now, she’s simply answering to customers’ a l carte demands, which is taking up most of her time.

Before leaving, we collectively purchased four pots, three vases, and four plants (the plants were from Daddy’s Plants). When we got back on our way, my mom couldn’t stop raving about Wildroot – after living in the city of Buffalo most of her life, she couldn’t believe that she had come across a flora shopping experience of this nature… a one stop plant, flower, and vessel shop that doesn’t break the bank. Plus, there are so many other great reasons to stop by 1250 Niagara Street, including the newly opened Company B by Blackman Cider Co. (just across the hallway).

Wildroot Floral is another welcome addition to the Niagara Street shopping and dining experience. For decades, Niagara Street has languished, but now there is a new guard moving in, partially spurred on by the City’s commitment to add new street infrastructure (project still underway), as well as the group of dedicated residents and business owners at Vision Niagara that has also helped to spur the growth.

Wildroot Floral | 1250 Niagara Street | Buffalo NY | (716) 957-2251 | Facebook