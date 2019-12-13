Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

Essex Street Pub places a Call to Action

0 Comments

While Buffalo’s mural scene has taken off in recent years, it’s still got a ways to go in other public art departments. It’s not that there aren’t a number of quality sculptures around town… it’s just that there should be more of a push to see additional works dotting the landscape.

As a call to action, the fine folks over at Essex Welding at Essex Art Center, including Tyler Griffis and Phil Cunningham, have whipped together a sculpture of epic proportions. 

This unusual sculpture is the result of a family friend by the name of “Big Mike” who collected numerous outdated pay phones. And what do you do with old pay phones other than scrap them? Well, if you’re a Griffis, then you create art.

Tyler and his crew took the pay phones and created a towering monolith. Standing on either side of the monolith are two metal figures made out of quarter inch armature stack round rod, similar to the process that was used when Griffis Studios constructed this remarkable buffalo sculpture

It was James “Macky” Moberly, owner of Essex Street Pub, that placed a call to action, to place the epic sculpture outside of his enterprise at 530 Rhode Island Street, right around the corner from Griffis Studios. Now, this wonderful work of art stands front and center, on a spot that was once a planter. It’s the perfect setting for the work of art – highly visible on a the corner of Rhode Island and Essex.

Tagged with: , , , , ,

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by queenseyes

queenseyes

Newell Nussbaumer is 'queenseyes' - Eyes of the Queen City and Founder of Buffalo Rising. Co-founder Elmwood Avenue Festival of the Arts. Co-founder Powder Keg Festival that built the world's largest ice maze (Guinness Book of World Records). Instigator behind Emerald Beach at the Erie Basin Marina. Co-created Flurrious! winter festival. Co-creator of Rusty Chain Beer. Instigator behind Saturday Artisan Market (SAM) at Canalside, Buffalo Porchfest, and Paint vs. Paint. Founder of The Peddler retro and vintage market on Elmwood. Instigator behind Liberty Hound @ Canalside. Throws The Witches Ball at Statler City, the Hertel Alley Street Art Festival, and The Flutterby Festival.

Contact Newell Nussbaumer | Newell@BuffaloRising.com

View All Articles by queenseyes
Hide Comments
Show Comments