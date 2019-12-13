Essex Street Pub places a Call to Action

While Buffalo’s mural scene has taken off in recent years, it’s still got a ways to go in other public art departments. It’s not that there aren’t a number of quality sculptures around town… it’s just that there should be more of a push to see additional works dotting the landscape.
As a call to action, the fine folks over at Essex Welding at Essex Art Center, including Tyler Griffis and Phil Cunningham, have whipped together a sculpture of epic proportions.
This unusual sculpture is the result of a family friend by the name of “Big Mike” who collected numerous outdated pay phones. And what do you do with old pay phones other than scrap them? Well, if you’re a Griffis, then you create art.
Tyler and his crew took the pay phones and created a towering monolith. Standing on either side of the monolith are two metal figures made out of quarter inch armature stack round rod, similar to the process that was used when Griffis Studios constructed this remarkable buffalo sculpture.
It was James “Macky” Moberly, owner of Essex Street Pub, that placed a call to action, to place the epic sculpture outside of his enterprise at 530 Rhode Island Street, right around the corner from Griffis Studios. Now, this wonderful work of art stands front and center, on a spot that was once a planter. It’s the perfect setting for the work of art – highly visible on a the corner of Rhode Island and Essex.