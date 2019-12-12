Duff’s Signs on the Dotted Line | Future of 500 Block Looks Bright

Just yesterday, I was talking to developer Nick Sinatra about Common Council (hopefully) signing off on the new PUD (Planned Unit Development) zoning overlay guidelines for the Elmwood Crossing project. At the time, it looked as if everything was going according to plan, and The Council was going to approve the project. I remember thinking about a number of businesses that were probably holding off signing on any Sinatra developments in the neighborhood, until they heard definitive news whether the crux of the Crossing project was approved.
Well, today the Elmwood Crossing project was officially approved (see here), which brings even further good news with it – Duff’s has officially signed on the dotted line, which means that the celebrated chicken wing mecca is destined to open in the former Casa di Pizza location on Elmwood.
Today is a great day for the 500 Block of Elmwood. We are witnessing the rebuilding of a segment of the street that has been spinning its wheels for years. Now, we’re going to see some real momentum building in the Elmwood Crossing neighborhood, with the Sinatra development underway at the corner of Elmwood and Bryant, the joint Sinatra-Ellicott Development projects on West Utica and former Children’s Hospital parcels finally gaining traction thanks to the recent Council approval… and now Duff’s signing on the dotted line. Finally, we have the traction that we need to create an economic zone that rivals the best of them.