Done Deal: Regan Development Buys Itself a Christmas Present

Regan Development’s plan to repurpose a warehouse complex at 19 Doat Street into 74-unit apartments and a neighborhood health clinic took a step forward yesterday with the purchase of the property. Crossroads at Genesee LLC purchased the site from Mohamud Khalil for $750,000.
The complex was constructed in 1912-13 for the Monarch Knitting Company and was subsequently owned by two other important local industrial concerns, the Spencer Lens Company, and the Royal Bedding Company all of whom used the factory as a major manufacturing site.
This would be Ardsley, New York-based Regan Development’s third Buffalo project. It is currently converting the Buffalo Milk Company Dairy building at 885 Niagara Street into 53 units of affordable housing. Regan previously rehabbed the Packard Building at 1325 Main Street into a similar affordable housing complex. HHL Architects prepared all three reuse plans. Preservation Studios is working on the historic preservation tax credit components.