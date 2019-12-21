Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Done Deal: Heritage Point Site Purchased

Sinatra and Company Real Estate now owns a part of Canalside. The developer paid the Erie Canal Harbor Development Corporation $1 for the parcels where its Heritage Point project will the built. The development will include restaurant, retail, office and 61 apartments. It will be constructed on the South Aud Blocks located between the Explore & More Children’s Museum and Main Street.


The $30 million project includes two buildings with 103,000 sq.ft. of space separated by an open space area following a portion of the route of the former Prime Slip. Each building will be six stories that includes a mansard roof level and basement level. The basement will be continuous below both buildings providing both occupant and service access between the two buildings that were designed by Carmina Wood Morris.

