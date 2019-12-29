Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Done Deal: Greenfield Properties Trade Hands

A trio of buildings with gobs of potential have traded hands.  11 Greenfield LLC purchased 5, 11 and 15 Greenfield Street for $300,000 on Friday.  The buyer is registered to a Jewell Holmwood Road address in East Aurora.  William Johnston of Rochester was the seller.

The properties are located at the corner of Main and Greenfield, across from the Tri-Main Center and backing up to the Belt Line.  The corner building at 5 Greenfield contains five apartments and a commercial unit in 4,922 sq.ft. of space.  11 and 15 Greenfield are listed as single-family with 2,640 and 2,136 sq.ft of space respectively.

