Constuction Watch: The Grid

Cedarland Development and D&S Capital Real Estate’s The Grid is fully framed up to its fourth floor and is getting windows. The five-story building at 1159 Main Street will include 215 apartments.
The approximately 130,000 sq.ft. building will include 85 one-bedroom, 15 two-bedroom and 115 studio apartments. Three ground-level commercial spaces of approximately 1,200 sq.ft. each will also be available.
Apartments will be located on floors one through five and the fifth floor will feature interior lounge space with an adjacent exterior rooftop deck. The first floor will also include 4,200 sq.ft. of residential amenity and co-work space.