Construction Watch: Trico Redevelopment

The much-anticipated conversion of the Trico complex at the edge of the Medical Campus is in full swing. The Krog Group has completed remedial work on the former windshield wiper manufacturing plant including asbestos removal. The $87 million project will bring a mix of uses to the site including residential apartments, offices, and hotel rooms.
Plans for the property have shifted since Krog lost out on putting a second Emerson Culinary School in the complex. The reuse plan now includes 130 loft apartments, a 105-room extended-stay hotel to be operated by Hart Hotels, 123,000 sq.ft. of office space, 12,000 sq.ft. of retail space, and indoor parking for 230 cars. The Buffalo News has reported that ACV Auctions is looking at leasing space in the building.
The oldest portion of the complex, the brownstone-clad ice house of the former Weyand Brewing Company plant that stood on the site along Ellicott Street, has been removed. The Trico plant grew around and on top of the ice house over time. The demolition makes way for a courtyard in the center of the complex.
Krog expects to complete work on the project by early 2021.
