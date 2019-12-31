Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Construction Watch: Mid-City Apartments

Sinatra & Company Real Estate is wrapping up work at its $10 million Mid-City Apartments project at 1665 Main Street.  The former Allied Household Storage Building now contains 50 residential units plus a small amount of ground floor commercial space.  It is also includes a significant mural by Tavar Zawacki on the building’s south façade.

The building is being marketed as workforce housing for those who work or study on the Medical Campus or desire to be close to downtown. Storefront space will target much needed amenity-based retail, restaurant, or service-oriented commercial.

Sinatra has been heavily investing along Midtown Main Street. 1665 Main is just north of Fenton Village, Sinatra’s three-building redevelopment project at Main and Ferry.

Get Connected: Sinatra & Company, 716.220.8468

