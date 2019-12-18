Construction Watch: D’Youville’s Health Professions Hub

The visual landscape along Connecticut Street is already in the process of big changes underway, with the pending development of D’Youville’s Health Professions Hub. In order to accommodate the 59,860-square foot education, training, and community health center located at 301 Connecticut Street, a couple relatively insignificant buildings have already been demolished, one of which was Hart’s Service Station. The other was owned by D’Youville College – it was an Education Center. Neither of the single storey structures were very noteworthy, though Hart’s Service was a reputable service station for years and years. Arial drone footage of the demolition can be viewed here.
Currently, these properties are undergoing brownfield remediation, while at the same time the building’s foundations are being uprooted.
Once constructed, the interprofessional Health Professions Hub, like a teaching hospital, will provide clinical care and other services to residents on the West Side. There will also be a Simulation Center, a rehabilitation and wellness center, the Pharmacy, a major events center, classrooms, and a teaching kitchen and café.
Lead image and photos below by Rachacha