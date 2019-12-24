Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Construction Watch: 197 W. Utica Street

Developer Skyline Centro is wrapping up construction on five townhouses at 197 West Utica Street.  The development is across the street from the Elmwood Crossing project, Ellicott Development and Sinatra & Company’s reuse of the former Women & Children’s Hospital campus.

The three-story townhouses will each be around 2,000 sq.ft. and feature a two-car garage and rooftop terrace.  Each will have three bedrooms: one on the first floor and two on the third floor with an optional four-bedroom layout available.  Half baths will be located on the first and second floors, with two full baths on the third level.  Hardwood floors, designer backslashes, and quartz countertops will be available as well as smart home features.  Prices start in the mid-$400’s.

Exteriors consist of traditional masonry along with James Hardie fiber cement and Trespa siding. The project has been designed by Oscar Traynor and Studio T3 is handling the engineering work.

