Chandler Pool Club Aims for Memorial Day Opening

With Preservation Board clearance in hand to demolish a pair of buildings along Chandler Street, Rocco Termini is poised to start work on a planned swim club on Chandler Street. The Preservation Board recommended the City allow demolition of two small buildings on the property yesterday.
The swim club site plan has shifted since the project was unveiled earlier this year.
“We moved the club to the west of the original location because we hope to expand Thin Man Brewery in the future,” says Ben Siegel of BMS Design that is overseeing the plan.
The proposed swim club consists of the pool club, changing rooms, restrooms, laundry facilities, a food service establishment, and bar. The pool and surrounding patio will reside behind the remaining building on the western side of the site and the eastern side adjacent to 166 Chandler Street where Thin Man Brewery and other tenants occupy a renovated building.
Termini is aiming to open the club by Memorial Day 2020. It will offer both day passes and memberships.