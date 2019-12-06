Chandler Pool Club Aims for Memorial Day Opening

A Year of Transformation Workshop

I’m excited to share with you the nine opportunities for you to prepare for the New Year of Transformation.2020 is going to a most memorable year!

We start the year with a type of `de-construction’ of our lives, known as the Capricorn line-up, and end the year with a new business-economic-social cycle called the Jupiter Saturn conjunction. Translation; some aspect of our lives is dying to be reborn!

Meanwhile, the planets of relationship–Venus & Mars– will be making major retrogrades, creating a desire to `rethink’ our ambitions, our goals, and `relationships.’

These popular `year ahead’ classes have been part of my service to the community for over a decade now. You don’t have to know `anything’ about astrology to benefit because they are presented in an easy-to-understand format. A power power will guide you in the understanding, and handouts will secure your knowledge. Plus! You will receive a `thank you’ gift certificate of $20 good towards any of my services! Classes held at various locations in WNY plus on-line. Fee: $32.

Register by clicking on the link or call or text 716-930-5011

Please select one of the classes & RSVP at my website: http://cassandrajoanbutler.com or at my meetup group to ensure your spot: https://www.meetup.com/Cassandras-CosmiConnections-Spiritual-Tools-for-Healing/events/266856072/

1) I’ll be at the wonderful Fellowships of the Spirit worship service speaking on the `year ahead during their weekly service on DECEMBER 8th, Sunday at 6:00 pm. Come on down to 282 Dale Drive, Cassadaga, NY for this event!

2) A Winter Solstice Celebration & Message Gallery Night with the wonderful Rev. Angie Abt, on Wednesday December 18th at 7:00 pm at the UUAmherst Church ($30)

And finally! If you have ANY inkling about joining us for the 2020 Transfomational Cruise…contact me directly at 716-812-5766. There is still time