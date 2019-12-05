Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Canalside Parking Lot Upgrades Planned

Erie Canal Harbor Development Corporation (ECHDC) is seeking to upgrade two parking lots owned by the NYS Department of Transportation.  The lots are located along Perry Boulevard under the Skyway on/off ramps.

ECHDC is seeking bids from professional engineering, landscape architecture, and land surveying consultant firms and/or teams to provide design, bid and construction administration and inspection services for the project.

The Parking Lots consist of 1.46 acres of space.  The southern most parking lot is confined by Perry Boulevard to the north, Pearl Street to the east, and Buffalo Municipal Housing parking along the south and west boundaries. There is a slight grade change across the property from south to north. The second parking lot is located north of Perry Boulevard with an east boundary of Pearl Street and a north boundary of Lower Terrace.   The two existing open-air parking lots are beneath the Skyway and have functional limitations due to the Skyway piers within the site. The current surface of the lots is a combination of asphalt and crushed stone.

The lot renovations will include the following:

  • Maximize parking in both lots, providing accessible parking spaces per Code at a minimum.
  • Improve the perimeter of the parking lots which could include limited fencing and landscape features.
  • Provide 60 secure parking spaces with a fob-access gate in one parking lot.
  • Improve surface and site drainage. Options could include pervious paving material.
  • Add site lighting.
  • Provide area for ECHDC storage containers and Canalside “back of house” operation.

Proposals are due January 9 and the ECHDC Board is expected to approve the consultant contract in February.  The contract term is expected to begin in March with final bid documents tentatively scheduled for September 2020.

