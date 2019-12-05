Canalside Parking Lot Upgrades Planned

December 2, 2019,

UPDATED – Totally Buffalo’s 3rd Annual ‘716MAS’ Festival Coming Back to Riverworks on

Dec 7th and 8th

One of Buffalo’s most exciting holiday festivals is coming back in early December for its 3rd installment at a historic WNY location and it promises to once again be the biggest shop local event Western New York has ever seen. The 3rd annual Totally Buffalo ‘716MAS’ Festival’ will be held on Saturday & Sunday, December 7th and 8th, 2019 at Buffalo Riverworks.

Building off the success of the first two years, the ‘716MAS’Festival will be showcasing over 100 local vendors offering stunning Buffalo-themed signs, shirts, towels, jewelry, photographs, paintings and more. Santa will be on hand on both days, along with appearances by Star Wars characters, live music and other special surprises.

In keeping with Totally Buffalo’s mission, ‘716MAS’ will continue to celebrate Buffalo and everything that we love about it. And to add that special festive touch, the live music will feature local school and church groups performing Christmas music all day on both days, as well as performances on both days from the infamous ‘Santa Band’. Portions of the proceeds from the festival will go to Totally Buffalo’s ‘Hope for The Holidays’ (www.totallybuffalohopefortheholidays.org).

“The ‘716MAS’ Festival has drawn more than 15,000 people combined over the first 2 years and we can’t wait for version 3.0,” says Scott Celani, Festival Co-Founder and Buffalo-based musician. “We are so excited to be showcasing so many talented vendors and entertainers. They are 100% local and they reflect the vibrant spirit of our community that we all love so much.”

The Totally Buffalo ‘716MAS’ Festival runs from 11:00am to 6:00pm on Saturday and Sunday, Dec 7th and 8th. Admission is $5 at the door. Kids 5 and under are admitted for free. Advance tickets are available at totallybuffalo.com . Free shuttle service to Riverworks will also be available for guests parking in the satellite lots. Buffalo Riverworks is located at 359 Ganson St. in Buffalo.

The Totally Buffalo ‘716MAS’ Festival is sponsored by Clean Green Mart, Cellino Plumbing, Sit Means Sit Dog Training, Allegany Mountain Resort, We R Nuts NY, Frey Electric, Braymiller Builders, Axa Advisors, Bathfitter, Gutter Logic, Jim’s Floors & More and WKBW-Channel 7.