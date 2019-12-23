Buffalo’s FLW Gems Featured in AD

Architectural Digest has pointed at Buffalo as being a significant city when it comes to its collection of Frank Lloyd Wright Gems. The article lists the usual suspects, in all of their glory, as “must sees” for anyone who is interested in the work of the acclaimed architect. At the same time, it would have been great to see the inclusion of The William R. Heath House and The Walter V. Davidson House, which somehow escaped mention in the article. While these two residential structures are not open to the public, unfortunately (I’m not going down that road now), they are still vitally important when talking about the assemblage of WNY FLW works.
Other than the omissions, this is fantastic publicity for our city and its FLW gems. You just can’t ask to be featured in a better architectural magazine than AD.
I should also point out that Buffalo does have the ability to rebuild the vanquished FLW Administration Building – the Frank Lloyd Wright Revival Initiative has expressed that there might be an interest, especially if there is a desire from local residents, architectural enthusiasts, and elected officials to make it happen. Personally, I am in the camp that wants to see it rebuilt. The plans are available… it would require some leadership on Buffalo’s end to drive the project forward.
The article, now posted online, ran in AD print back in August. Another AD article, posted online this past October, features myriad design finds throughout the city. The magazine also recently posted on The Barton House, The Administration Building (among other FLW losses), and the city’s resurgence. It’s great to be on their editorial radar these days, now that we’ve finally come to appreciate and revere FLW’s architectural structures, which was not always the case.
Lead image: FLW Filling Station @ The Buffalo Pierce-Arrow Transportation Museum