Buffalo Gate

Back in 2015, the owners of the historic Miller Mansion, located at the corner of Nottingham Terrace and Lincoln Parkway, began to install an impressive gate – something that befitted the mansion, the neighborhood, and Buffalo’s prestigious architectural history.
It was not long after the wrought-iron gate began to be erected – a true work of art – that neighbors complained about the imposing nature of the enclosure. After garnering enough signatures, the Buffalo Zoning Board retracted its original approval, and the owners of the estate went back to the drawing board.
Now, we are finally seeing the end result of that process. The gate is being re-installed in a swale, which means that it is being positioned much lower in a trench, according to the Buffalo News. There will also be a new entranceway for pedestrians, which will hopefully retain some of the awe-inspiring aspects of the original version, designed and built by Oleg Shyshkin of Wrought Iron Art. But that remains to be seen. One thing is for sure – the end result will most likely pale in comparison to the Gothic beauty that once stood on the grounds, albeit fleetingly.