Big Reveal: Monroe Building

The Monroe Building is emerging from a metal cocoon. The former Record Theatre complex at Main Street and Lafayette Avenue is being redeveloped by a Monroe Building LLC, comprised of Common Bond Real Estate (Jason Yots), Preservation Studios (Mike Puma & Derek King), Urban Vantage (Rich Rogers & Travis Gordon), and Buffalove Development (Bernice Radle).
A contractor began removing the metal cladding that has obscured the original 1920 auto dealer building and two other buildings to the north along Main Street. The buildings’ second-story facades look to be well preserved.
Plans for the redevelopment were announced earlier this year and several commercial tenants have been signed up already including Go Bike Buffalo/Reddy Bike, Fry Baby Donuts, Gutter Pop Comics with a record store component by Mark Costantino. There is additional commercial space available. Plans also call for 15 apartments spread across the four buildings that comprise the complex.
BRD Construction will be handling the rehab work and Eco_Logic will provide architectural services. The project is currently estimated to be $6 million and will be utilizing State and Federal Historic Tax Credits.