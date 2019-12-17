Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Big Deal: Jemal Buys Historic Building

Douglas Jemal has apparently purchased a historic building east of the Seneca Buffalo Creek Casino.  “Jemals Hook & Ladder 8 LLC” purchased the former Hook & Ladder 8 fire station at 174 Chicago Street along with vacant lots at 186 Chicago and 83 Fulton Street.  The LLC was not listed on the State’s Corporation Database.

The 5,928 square foot structure was built in 1908.  Jemal purchased the properties from Chicago Fire LLC for $325,000.  In June, Jemal purchased the former police headquarters on Franklin Street for $3.05 million.  He is planning approximately 175 apartments for the building.

