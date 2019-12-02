B Team Buffalo prepares for 2019 City of Light

Each holiday season, B Team Buffalo sets out to spread holiday cheer in different parts of the city by coordinating volunteers to decorate a neighborhood in need. This year, over 50 families on the East Side, in the Walden-Sycamore neighborhood, will receive the B Team Buffalo treatment. That means that their houses will be decorated for free, so that they can enjoy the holiday season to the fullest. The selfless holiday boost, known as City of Light, also includes a small carnival for the residents – this year, families will enjoy, at no cost, spirited holiday activities at the Harvey Austin Elementary School, with games, toys, and crafts for children, a free community lunch, carolers and a tree lighting ceremony.
“The idea is to provide holiday cheer to an underserved neighborhood and come together as a true City of Good Neighbors,” said Tara Kennedy, Chair of B Team Buffalo. “Just as Buffalo was nicknamed City of Light for its dazzling light displays at the 1901 Pan-American Exposition, we want to help the Walden-Sycamore neighborhood shine this holiday season.”
Since 2008, young professionals have come together to coordinate the City of Light effort. Altogether this year, there will be 150 volunteers participating in the initiative.
All of the lighting and decorations are made possible thanks to donations. Sponsors so far for this year’s event include Evan’s Bank, WingFest, Fat Bob’s, the Buffalo Bisons, SoupFest, Ingram Micro, Rohall’s Corner, BlueCross BlueShield of WNY, Enchanting Birthdays, and The T-Shirt Guy.
To get involved, please visit bteambuffalo.com/city-of-light/.