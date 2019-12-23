A Holiday Tradition Continues with a Christmas Tree Give-Away at the Ken-Ton Elmwood Commons

For the last 35 years, former Erie County lawmaker, Chuck Swanick has been stepping in to make sure Western New York residents have a merry and bright holiday with his annual effort to provide a free Christmas tree to those in need on Christmas Eve.
The trees have been generously donated by Arida Tree Farms, Northtown Garden Center and Grabber and Sons and are available, tomorrow, Dec. 24 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the Ken-Ton Elmwood Commons (formerly Philip Sheridan School) at 3200 Elmwood Ave., Town of Tonawanda, NY.
This is a true community effort, with the Ken-Ton Elmwood Commons providing the location for the giveaway, Uhaul Rental Truck will provide a truck to deliver the trees to the donation site, and Dave’s All-Season Stores donated lights and decor as well.
“Locally-sourced” elves will help load trees into personal vehicles for people to take home and deck out just in time for Santa’s arrival.
* Supply is limited. Tress are available on a first-come basis. If any trees are left over after the giveaway, they will be mulched by the Town of Tonawanda Highway Department.