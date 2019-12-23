Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

A Holiday Tradition Continues with a Christmas Tree Give-Away at the Ken-Ton Elmwood Commons

0 Comments

For the last 35 years, former Erie County lawmaker, Chuck Swanick has been stepping in to make sure Western New York residents have a merry and bright holiday with his annual effort to provide a free Christmas tree to those in need on Christmas Eve.

The trees have been generously donated by Arida Tree Farms, Northtown Garden Center and Grabber and Sons and are available, tomorrow, Dec. 24 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the Ken-Ton Elmwood Commons (formerly Philip Sheridan School) at 3200 Elmwood Ave., Town of Tonawanda, NY.

This is a true community effort, with the Ken-Ton Elmwood Commons providing the location for the giveaway, Uhaul Rental Truck will provide a truck to deliver the trees to the donation site, and Dave’s All-Season Stores donated lights and decor as well.

“Locally-sourced” elves will help load trees into personal vehicles for people to take home and deck out just in time for Santa’s arrival.

* Supply is limited. Tress are available on a first-come basis. If any trees are left over after the giveaway, they will be mulched by the Town of Tonawanda Highway Department.

 

Photo by Skyler Smith on Unsplash

Tagged with: , , ,

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by Buffalo Rising

Buffalo Rising

Sometimes the authors at Buffalo Rising work on collaborative efforts in order to cover various events and stories. These posts can not be attributed to one single author, as it is a combined effort. Often times a formation of a post gets started by one writer and passed along to one or more writers before completion. At times there are author attributions at the end of one of these posts. Other times, “Buffalo Rising” is simply offered up as the creator of the article. In either case, the writing is original to Buffalo Rising.

View All Articles by Buffalo Rising
Hide Comments
Show Comments