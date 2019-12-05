5th Annual Cookies for a Cause

Cookies are all the rage these days in Buffalo. Especially this time of year, when ’tis the season for holiday cheer. And what better way to bring cheer to someone than with a cookie? They might be small, but they pack a terrific bite!

Each year, the Cookies for a Cause event is held at Resurgence Brewery, to raise funds for a worthy local organization. It’s basically a cookie exchange, where guests have the option of bringing three dozen cookies (and a $5 donation for a mixed box of goodies), or if they don’t feel like baking they can simply make a $10 donation.

In the end, participating in the cookie exchange means that everyone walks away with a wide variety of home baked cookies, to share with friends and family during the holidays.

“I organize this event to combine two things I love – baking cookies and giving back to our community,” said founder and organizer, Rebecca Decker. “It’s a labor of love! It combines the best parts of the holiday season: cookies, charity, and merriment.”

One-hundred percent of proceeds will go to the Hope House. Donated funds are not used to cover event expenses.

This year, proceeds from the event will be directed to Matt Urban Center of Western New York, specifically its Hope House. The organization is a “trauma-informed, care-focused homeless shelter for women and children.”

According to its website, for 42 years the Center has worked to “… revitalize neighborhoods in East Buffalo, Cheektowaga, and West Seneca, serve families and change lives by bringing together public and private resources in an effort to assist community residents in becoming self-sustaining.”

A $10 donation gets you a mixed box of cookies to enjoy. Or a $5 donation (new this year) for a grab bag of cookies!

“We use the proceeds to provide Christmas gifts for the women and children in the shelter,” said Christal Guthrie, director of homeless services with Hope House. “Even though their lives have been impacted tremendously, it provides them with some normalcy for the holidays. To see their faces Christmas morning is priceless.”

“Matt Urban Center’s mission is to provide programs that enhance the quality of life, preserve neighborhoods and encourage economic development.”

This is an event where anyone can participate!

5th Annual Cookies for a Cause

Saturday, December 14, 2019

1pm to 5 pm

Resurgence Brewing Company’s Niagara Street location – 1250 Niagara Street, Buffalo, NY 14213

For more information, visit this Facebook event page