24 Hours in Buffalo: Catch a Holiday Musical Performance Before the Season Ends!

24 Hours in Buffalo is a bi-weekly series we’ve launched to give our readers the rundown on places to explore and things to do in the coming weeks – whether you’re here for a quick visit and are hoping to squeeze in a mini adventure or two, or you’re a local looking for ideas on where to take your out-of-town guests, or you’re simply stumped on what to do with an upcoming free weekend.

Each article will be a little different, but look for features on a variety of urban adventures – from history tours, to arts exhibits, places to grab a bite, festivals, and more. We hope you discover something new to love about the Queen City!

Catch a Holiday Musical Performance Before the Season Ends!

In the midst of the holiday hustle, we sometimes neglect to pause and savor the joy this season has to offer. One great way to take a break from all the running around and spend some quality time with loved ones (or yourself!) is to attend a holiday music performance. The next couple weeks have a great variety of holiday shows at venues throughout the area. For fans of orchestral music who want to support local students in the arts, Buffalo String Works will host its 6th annual holiday concert on December 18 at West Buffalo Charter School, featuring performances by two student led string orchestras. Those looking for a more contemporary feel will have several options the third week of December. Fans of pianist Jim Brickman’s holiday tunes can catch him at the Riviera Theatre on December 18 with guests Anne Cochran, Tracy Silverman and Luke McMaster. Kleinhans will host John Morris Russell’s annual holiday pops show throughout that weekend, featuring guest vocalist Liz Callaway and the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra performing some new arrangements and some classics. The Tralf will welcome Katy Miner and the Cabaret Big Band for their annual holiday show on December 22. Those who enjoy traditional holiday music can visit Westminster Presbyterian Church on December 20 for their annual performance featuring over 100 musicians performing classical pieces and carol singalongs. East Aurora will host its annual Carolcade on December 21 on the village’s historic main street, where members of the community will gather to sign traditional carols. The same day, St. Joseph’s University Parish will have a Christmas with Harmonia concert featuring advent and Christmas carols.

FEATURED EVENTS: December 15-31

The Buffalo Zoo

300 Parkside Avenue

Friday-Sunday on weekends throughout December 29, 5:30-8:30 p.m.

Tickets: $10 adult, $5 child

Get a chance to explore the zoo after hours as its all lit up for the holidays! Visitors can check out the light displays, enjoy holiday music and live performances, winter refreshments, and visits with Santa. More information is available here.

Rusty Nickel Brewing Company, 36 Broadway

Friday, December 20 & Saturday, December 21 11:00 a.m. – 11:00 p.m.

Sunday, December 22nd, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Take a break from the holiday hustle and celebrate the grand opening of Rusty Nickel Brewing Company’s second location at 36 Broadway! Enjoy some locally brewed beer and food, plus live music by MYQ F and Lightwalker. Sabres fans, show your ticket to the game and get half off your appetizers. More information is available here.

Explore n’ More Children’s Museum

Tuesday, December 31, 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Tickets: $15

If you’re not about keeping the kids up until midnight on New Year’s Eve, take them down to Explore n’ More for a daytime New Year’s celebration. The event will feature fun activities to ring in the new year, including making party hats, paper lanterns and noisemakers, decorating 2020 calendars, and sampling foods from around the globe. At 12:00 p.m. there will be a countdown with bubbles and a special celebration will wrap up the event at 3:00 p.m. Additional information and tickets available here.

The Terrace at Delaware Park

199 Lincoln Parkway, Buffalo, New York 14222

Tuesday, December 31

action packed | elegant views | live entertainment | valet parking

$120/PERSON // $220/COUPLE

Join Buffalo Rising and The Terrace at Delaware Park to ring in the New Year – A 007 AFFAIR will feature elegant views, a gourmet menu, and live entertainment. Dress for this action-packed evening is creative “Bond” attire – guests are encouraged to sport anything from formal black tie to hotel bathrobes, evening gowns, scuba gear, and everything in-between.

Each guest will get to enjoy open bar and food stations located throughout the two levels of The Terrace. Click here for more information.

